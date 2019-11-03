Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $1.16 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) – SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Verisk Analytics in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 30th. SunTrust Banks analyst A. Jeffrey forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.16 for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Verisk Analytics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.31 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.66 EPS.

Get Verisk Analytics alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VRSK. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered Verisk Analytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on Verisk Analytics in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $137.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Verisk Analytics from $146.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.40.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSK opened at $145.36 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $154.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $149.88. Verisk Analytics has a one year low of $102.74 and a one year high of $164.97.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The business services provider reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 33.23%. The business had revenue of $652.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 144.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 388 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Asset Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 3rd quarter worth about $321,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 99.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 233 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Verisk Analytics by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 5,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $883,000 after buying an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.48% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director David B. Wright sold 14,728 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.19, for a total value of $2,241,454.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 26,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,988,443.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Vincent De P. Mccarthy sold 3,591 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.79, for a total value of $519,940.89. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,217,218.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 68,139 shares of company stock valued at $10,580,178. 2.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, and various other fields.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Verisk Analytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verisk Analytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.