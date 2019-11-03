Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) Short Interest Update

Veoneer Inc (NYSE:VNE) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,090,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the September 15th total of 8,610,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 649,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 12.5 days. Currently, 7.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on Veoneer from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Zacks Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Veoneer in a research report on Saturday, October 12th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Veoneer in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on Veoneer from $19.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Veoneer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.45.

VNE opened at $16.66 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.93 and a 200 day moving average of $17.68. Veoneer has a 52-week low of $13.46 and a 52-week high of $37.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 3.02.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported ($1.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.34) by $0.14. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 27.00% and a negative net margin of 26.11%. The company had revenue of $462.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $475.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.78) EPS. Veoneer’s revenue was down 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Veoneer will post -5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VNE. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 5,577 shares during the last quarter. Syquant Capital Sas acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,991,000. DNB Asset Management AS acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $18,090,000. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB acquired a new position in Veoneer in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,544,000. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Veoneer by 118.4% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 120,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,082,000 after purchasing an additional 65,223 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.68% of the company’s stock.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automotive safety electronic products in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Electronics and Brake Systems. The company provides automotive radars, night driving assist systems, positioning systems, advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), night vision systems, brake control systems, electronic control units, active safety sensors, and controllers; mono-and stereo-vision cameras; and passive safety electronics, such as airbag control units and crash sensors.

