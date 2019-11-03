Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) Shares Bought by Usca Ria LLC

Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,430 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,870 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $1,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 34.4% in the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,325 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $377,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 23,339 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Spence Asset Management increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 47,234 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,657,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Veeva Systems by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, XR Securities LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $249,000. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Veeva Systems alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VEEV traded up $2.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $144.37. 825,326 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,258,838. Veeva Systems Inc has a 1 year low of $79.26 and a 1 year high of $176.90. The company has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.43, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.23 and a current ratio of 4.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.93.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 18.10% and a net margin of 29.72%. The firm had revenue of $266.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems Inc will post 1.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VEEV shares. Raymond James upgraded shares of Veeva Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 26th. SunTrust Banks set a $180.00 price objective on Veeva Systems and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $150.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. ValuEngine lowered Veeva Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $172.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $168.11.

In related news, CFO Timothy S. Cabral sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.57, for a total transaction of $2,513,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,196.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Eleni Nitsa Zuppas sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $426,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,962,582. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,480 shares of company stock worth $11,235,749 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veeva Systems

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of multichannel customer relationship management applications, data solutions, and master data management solutions; and Veeva Vault, a cloud-based enterprise content and data management applications for managing commercial functions, including medical, sales, and marketing, as well as research and development functions, such as clinical, regulatory, quality, and safety.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEEV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veeva Systems Inc (NYSE:VEEV).

Receive News & Ratings for Veeva Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeva Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.