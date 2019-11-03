Varta (ETR:VAR1) Given a €115.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($133.72) price target on Varta (ETR:VAR1) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €63.00 ($73.26) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €50.00 ($58.14) price objective on shares of Varta and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 12th.

Shares of ETR:VAR1 opened at €105.20 ($122.33) on Wednesday. Varta has a 12 month low of €24.30 ($28.26) and a 12 month high of €103.00 ($119.77). The company has a quick ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €88.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is €64.63. The firm has a market cap of $4.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.36.

Varta AG, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, produces, and sells microbatteries and energy storage solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Microbatteries and Power & Energy. The Microbatteries segment offers zinc-air batteries for use in hearing aid devices; lithium-ion battery solutions for wireless headphones, and other wearable applications, as well as for electrical devices, including Bluetooth headsets and medical devices for high blood pressure, blood sugar, and body monitors; and rechargeable battery solutions for server applications, including car keys, alarm systems, or smart meters for industrial and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs).

