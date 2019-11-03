Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Bought by Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.

Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 66,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,454 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF comprises 2.9% of Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 13.6% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,854,257 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,526,000 after buying an additional 341,904 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,808,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $211,052,000 after buying an additional 60,620 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,481,026 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $186,474,000 after buying an additional 25,345 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,264,077 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,008,000 after buying an additional 123,513 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 646,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,370,000 after buying an additional 36,992 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VT opened at $77.67 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $62.14 and a 1-year high of $77.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.38 and a 200-day moving average of $74.54.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

