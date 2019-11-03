Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Holdings Increased by Texas Yale Capital Corp.

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,960 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF comprises 0.9% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,493,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBR. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. WealthStone Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of VBR traded up $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $133.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 349,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,516. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.71. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $107.57 and a fifty-two week high of $134.91.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Further Reading: What economic reports are most valuable to investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.