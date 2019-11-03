Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) Shares Purchased by AdvicePeriod LLC

AdvicePeriod LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,138 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,480 shares during the quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,480,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 49.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Doyle Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $46,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 305.8% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Hudock Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 62.5% in the second quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $91.35 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.58. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $81.95 and a one year high of $92.23.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 2nd were given a dividend of $0.246 per share. This represents a $2.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

