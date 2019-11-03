Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Purchased by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,886 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. United Services Automobile Association lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1,409.8% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 2,998,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,799,444 shares during the last quarter. National Mutual Insurance Federation of Agricultural Cooperatives acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $93,322,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 67,247.8% in the 2nd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 503,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 502,341 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,884,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,056,000 after acquiring an additional 255,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,024,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,026,000 after acquiring an additional 203,551 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VYM stock opened at $90.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $88.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.21. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $73.18 and a one year high of $90.40.

