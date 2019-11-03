Vanguard Group Inc. Purchases 47,000 Shares of Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Jason Industries Inc (NASDAQ:JASN) by 6.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,138 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 47,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 2.75% of Jason Industries worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

JASN traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.28. 551,100 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,553. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.71. Jason Industries Inc has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $2.68.

Get Jason Industries alerts:

Jason Industries (NASDAQ:JASN) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $138.30 million for the quarter.

Separately, ValuEngine raised Jason Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd.

Jason Industries Company Profile

Jason Industries is the parent company to a global family of manufacturing leaders within the seating, finishing, components and automotive acoustics markets, including Assembled Products (Buffalo Grove, Ill.), Janesville Acoustics (Southfield, Mich.), Metalex (Libertyville, Ill.), Milsco (Milwaukee, Wis.), Osborn (Richmond, Indiana and Burgwald, Germany) and Sealeze (Richmond, Va.).

Read More: What are the economic characteristics of a bear market?



Receive News & Ratings for Jason Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jason Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.