Vanguard Group Inc. Has $396,000 Holdings in Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) by 27.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,210 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,122 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc.’s holdings in Ballard Power Systems were worth $396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 347,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,419,000 after buying an additional 51,600 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 1,065.1% in the 2nd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 314,587 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 287,587 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 100.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 252,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 126,321 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 225,723 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 8,275 shares during the period. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Lake Street Capital upped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday. BidaskClub downgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Ballard Power Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Ballard Power Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.65.

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.64. The stock had a trading volume of 1,225,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,577. Ballard Power Systems Inc has a 52 week low of $2.25 and a 52 week high of $6.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.38 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.40.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.01). Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 12.56% and a negative net margin of 43.31%. The business had revenue of $24.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.60 million. As a group, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products worldwide. The company offers heavy duty modules, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and portable power/ unmanned aerial vehicles, and material handling products.

