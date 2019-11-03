Vanguard Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) by 258.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 527,778 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 380,724 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 3.67% of Dolphin Entertainment worth $554,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

DLPN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.63.

NASDAQ DLPN traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.73. 11,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,359. Dolphin Entertainment Inc has a 12-month low of $0.71 and a 12-month high of $1.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.79 and its 200-day moving average is $1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.83 million, a P/E ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 7.31.

Dolphin Entertainment (NASDAQ:DLPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. Dolphin Entertainment had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 43.02%. The business had revenue of $6.27 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Dolphin Entertainment Inc will post -0.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

