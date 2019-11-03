ValuEngine Upgrades BEST (NYSE:BEST) to “Buy”

BEST (NYSE:BEST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BEST from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of BEST from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th.

Shares of BEST stock traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.47. The company had a trading volume of 851,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,447,617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.09. BEST has a 12-month low of $3.77 and a 12-month high of $6.86.

BEST (NYSE:BEST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $8.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.89 billion. BEST had a negative net margin of 1.04% and a negative return on equity of 8.34%. BEST’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that BEST will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEST. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,934,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,640,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,196,000. Finally, Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in BEST during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,130,000. 19.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BEST Company Profile

BEST Inc operates as a smart supply chain service provider in the People's Republic of China. Its proprietary technology platform enables its ecosystem participants to operate their businesses through various SaaS-based applications. The company applies its technologies to a range of applications, such as network and route optimization, swap bodies, sorting line automation, smart warehouses, and store management.

