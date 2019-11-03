ValuEngine Upgrades Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Bradesco from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Banco Bradesco has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $10.29.

Shares of NYSE:BBD traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $8.71. The company had a trading volume of 15,622,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,748,823. Banco Bradesco has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $70.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.27, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.84.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.0046 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 2.5%. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.04%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after purchasing an additional 9,136,438 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 26.9% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 27,044,061 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,572,000 after acquiring an additional 5,732,189 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 17.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 32,812,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $322,221,000 after acquiring an additional 4,977,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 12.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,632,672 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $418,653,000 after acquiring an additional 4,875,984 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Banco Bradesco by 97.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,606,080 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,511,000 after acquiring an additional 4,257,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.95% of the company’s stock.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

