ValuEngine Lowers GNC (NYSE:GNC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of GNC opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. GNC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47.

GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GNC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GNC. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in GNC by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 240,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in GNC by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 57,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in GNC by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 138,995 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 13,128 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in GNC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in GNC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $302,000. 52.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GNC

GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.

