ValuEngine Lowers GNC (NYSE:GNC) to Hold

ValuEngine cut shares of GNC (NYSE:GNC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.
Shares of GNC opened at $2.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $235.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.22. GNC has a 52-week low of $1.32 and a 52-week high of $4.47.
GNC (NYSE:GNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). GNC had a negative return on equity of 18.62% and a net margin of 2.67%. The firm had revenue of $499.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that GNC will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current year.
About GNC
GNC Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of health, wellness, and performance products. The company operates through three segments: U.S. and Canada, International, and Manufacturing/Wholesale. Its products include proteins, performance supplements, weight management supplements, vitamins, herbs and greens, wellness supplements, health and beauty products, food and drink products, and other general merchandise.
