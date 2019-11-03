ValuEngine Lowers Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a neutral rating and a $32.50 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $31.00 price target on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $30.50 price target for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised shares of Bancorpsouth Bank from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the company from $32.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $32.33.

Get Bancorpsouth Bank alerts:

NYSE BXS traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $31.38. 611,941 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 461,425. Bancorpsouth Bank has a 52-week low of $24.31 and a 52-week high of $33.45. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.87.

Bancorpsouth Bank (NYSE:BXS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Bancorpsouth Bank had a net margin of 21.23% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The company had revenue of $242.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $238.70 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Bancorpsouth Bank will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Bancorpsouth Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.18%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BXS. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth about $132,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 15.4% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 74.3% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,239 shares of the bank’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank by 8.7% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Bancorpsouth Bank in the second quarter worth approximately $224,000. 63.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bancorpsouth Bank Company Profile

BancorpSouth Bank provides commercial banking and financial services to individuals and small-to-medium size businesses. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand deposits, and saving and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans, including term loans, lines of credit, equipment and receivable financing, and agricultural loans; a range of short-to-medium term secured and unsecured commercial loans to businesses for working capital, business expansion, and the purchase of equipment and machinery; and construction loans to real estate developers for the acquisition, development, and construction of residential subdivisions.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bancorpsouth Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.