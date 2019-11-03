ValuEngine Downgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Mamamancini’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Mamamancini’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.

Get Mamamancini's alerts:

OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Mamamancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.

Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.01. Mamamancini’s had a negative return on equity of 125.89% and a net margin of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $8.10 million for the quarter. Analysts expect that Mamamancini’s will post 0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mamamancini’s Company Profile

MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.

See Also: How do buyers and sellers choose a strike price?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Mamamancini's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mamamancini's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.