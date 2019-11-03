ValuEngine Downgrades Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) to Sell

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Mamamancini’s (OTCMKTS:MMMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on MMMB. Zacks Investment Research raised Mamamancini’s from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, October 5th. Taglich Brothers reissued a speculative buy rating on shares of Mamamancini’s in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st.
OTCMKTS MMMB opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. Mamamancini’s has a twelve month low of $0.33 and a twelve month high of $0.93. The stock has a market cap of $20.06 million, a PE ratio of 32.00 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.57.
Mamamancini’s Company Profile
MamaMancini's Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes prepared, frozen, and refrigerated food products primarily in the United States. The company offers beef, turkey, chicken, and pork meatballs with sauce; meatloaf and Italian entrees; and meats and sauces. It sells its products through a commission broker network to supermarkets and mass-market retailers, and food distributors.
