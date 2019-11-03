ValuEngine Downgrades Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to Sell

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSBR. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.
BSBR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.77. 1,176,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,535. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.
About Banco Santander Brasil
Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.
