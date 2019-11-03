ValuEngine Downgrades Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) to Sell

Banco Santander Brasil (NYSE:BSBR) was downgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on BSBR. Citigroup upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander Brasil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Banco Santander Brasil from an “equal” rating to a “weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

Get Banco Santander Brasil alerts:

BSBR stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $11.77. 1,176,669 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,535. Banco Santander Brasil has a 12-month low of $9.68 and a 12-month high of $13.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.86.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Banco Santander Brasil by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,382,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,150,000 after acquiring an additional 709,000 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 419.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 898,421 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,663,000 after buying an additional 725,377 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 734,612 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,721,000 after buying an additional 41,685 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 529,042 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,280,000 after buying an additional 34,474 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Banco Santander Brasil by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 465,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,524,000 after buying an additional 98,211 shares during the period. 1.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Banco Santander Brasil

Banco Santander (Brasil) SA provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, small and medium enterprises, and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Global Wholesale Banking. The company offers checking and savings accounts; priority services, such as withdrawals, debit cards, deposits, and transfers; onshore and offshore financial products and services, investment advice, and asset management services; consumer credit for purchasing motor vehicles, and other goods and services; local loans, commercial finance, trade finance, guarantees, structured loans, and cash management and funding solutions, as well as Banco Nacional de Desenvolvimento Econômico e Social on-lending transfer services; payroll, mortgage, and agribusiness loans, as well as microcredit; investment products; and credit cards and foreign exchange services.

Further Reading: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander Brasil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander Brasil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.