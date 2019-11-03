Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of VIN opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.04. Value and Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.59).
Value and Income Trust Company Profile
