Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) Announces Dividend of GBX 2.90

Value and Income Trust plc (LON:VIN) announced a dividend on Friday, November 1st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, January 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share on Friday, January 31st. This represents a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of VIN opened at GBX 251 ($3.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.93, a quick ratio of 4.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.33. The company has a market capitalization of $117.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 251.88 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 237.04. Value and Income Trust has a 12 month low of GBX 3.15 ($0.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 275 ($3.59).

Value and Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Value & Income Services Limited. The fund is co-managed by OLIM Ltd. and OLIM Property Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. The fund also invests in convertible securities. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

