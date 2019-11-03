UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) Downgraded by ValuEngine to Strong Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, ValuEngine reports.

UTGN stock traded up $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.00. The stock had a trading volume of 150 shares, compared to its average volume of 54. UTG has a 52 week low of $29.36 and a 52 week high of $38.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.72.

UTG (OTCMKTS:UTGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.82 million during the quarter.

UTG, Inc, an insurance holding company, provides individual life insurance products and services in the United States. Its individual life insurance includes servicing of existing insurance business in-force; the acquisition of other companies in the insurance business; and the administration processing of life insurance business for other entities.

