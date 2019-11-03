Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 70 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 213.3% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 235 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the second quarter worth approximately $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on GD shares. Cowen set a $202.00 price target on General Dynamics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $188.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on General Dynamics from $173.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on General Dynamics from $197.00 to $193.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.66.

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $2.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $179.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,118,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,232,637. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $180.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.17. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $143.87 and a fifty-two week high of $193.76.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $9.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.89 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be issued a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 10th. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is currently 35.73%.

In other news, EVP Christopher Marzilli sold 32,930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.16, for a total value of $6,163,178.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 100,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,820,248.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mark Lagrand Burns bought 159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $179.56 per share, for a total transaction of $28,550.04. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 39,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,118,297.08. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

