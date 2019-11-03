Usca Ria LLC Increases Stock Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Usca Ria LLC raised its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,057 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. Usca Ria LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $2,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,165,179 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $2,654,161,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395,988 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 17.1% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 4,099,219 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $596,723,000 after buying an additional 599,344 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 3.0% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 3,620,516 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $594,453,000 after buying an additional 106,871 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% in the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,413,416 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $396,258,000 after buying an additional 426,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of FedEx by 26.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,025,572 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $332,579,000 after buying an additional 427,019 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.45% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

In other FedEx news, Director R Brad Martin purchased 1,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $145.00 per share, with a total value of $145,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 49,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,111,670. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director John A. Edwardson purchased 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $151.75 per share, with a total value of $758,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 62,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,555,090.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 8.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on FDX shares. Cowen reduced their price objective on FedEx from $206.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Standpoint Research upgraded FedEx from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered FedEx from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $140.00 target price on FedEx and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.40.

FDX traded up $3.86 on Friday, reaching $156.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,029,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,460,151. The stock has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.72. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $137.78 and a 1 year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.96 and its 200 day moving average is $163.50.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The shipping service provider reported $3.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $17.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.05 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 0.65% and a return on equity of 21.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment provides business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.