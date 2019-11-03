Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) Short Interest Down 7.8% in October

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) saw a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,200 shares, a decline of 7.8% from the September 15th total of 153,200 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

A number of research analysts recently commented on USAP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 14th. ValuEngine raised Universal Stainless & Alloy Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cowen set a $22.00 price target on Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

Get Universal Stainless & Alloy Products alerts:

NASDAQ USAP opened at $14.16 on Friday. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products has a 12 month low of $12.30 and a 12 month high of $22.67. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.53 and its 200 day moving average is $14.98. The stock has a market cap of $120.31 million, a PE ratio of 11.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products (NASDAQ:USAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by ($0.12). Universal Stainless & Alloy Products had a return on equity of 1.90% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $56.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.80 million. On average, analysts forecast that Universal Stainless & Alloy Products will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 51.1% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 26,150 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 8,840 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products by 109.1% during the 2nd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 29,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 15,390 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth $686,000. Finally, Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products during the 2nd quarter worth $794,000. 80.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Company Profile

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets semi-finished and finished specialty steel products in the United States and internationally. The company's products include stainless steel, nickel alloys, tool steel, and various other alloyed steels.

Further Reading: Commodities

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Stainless & Alloy Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.