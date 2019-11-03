UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) Shares Purchased by Oxbow Advisors LLC

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 2,318.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,171 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,213 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UNH. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 3,486 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $851,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.3% in the second quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 3,156 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 3.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the period. Meridian Financial Partners LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.7% in the second quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,633 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% in the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $503,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on UNH shares. ValuEngine raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered UnitedHealth Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $292.00 to $249.00 in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $293.00 price objective on UnitedHealth Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $269.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $263.00 price objective on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $283.84.

In other news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $227.55 per share, for a total transaction of $455,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,256,986.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.40, for a total value of $1,232,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 187,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,318,025.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $8,774,400. Corporate insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH opened at $252.21 on Friday. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 1 year low of $208.07 and a 1 year high of $287.94. The firm has a market cap of $239.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $231.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.97.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.30% and a net margin of 5.57%. The business had revenue of $60.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 14.96 EPS for the current year.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

