United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.
Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $8.29 on Friday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $142.69.
In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.
United Rentals Company Profile
United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.
