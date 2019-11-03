United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $136.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on URI. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $168.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. ValuEngine cut shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price objective on shares of United Rentals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th.

Shares of United Rentals stock traded up $8.29 on Friday, hitting $141.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,094,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,667,763. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $10.04 billion, a PE ratio of 8.72, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 2.68. United Rentals has a 52 week low of $94.28 and a 52 week high of $142.69.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 42.89%. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.74 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals will post 19.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey J. Fenton sold 2,735 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.53, for a total transaction of $362,469.55. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 33,819 shares in the company, valued at $4,482,032.07. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Filippo Passerini bought 2,000 shares of United Rentals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $110.37 per share, with a total value of $220,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $969,379.71. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of URI. First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of United Rentals in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 576.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.10% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

