United Co.s Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.

Shares of UNC opened at C$94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$88.16 and a twelve month high of C$99.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$93.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.82.

United Corporations Limited is a closed ended equity fund launched and managed by Jarislowsky, Fraser Limited. It is co-managed by ValueInvest Asset Management SA It invests in the public equity markets of Canada. The fund also makes its investments in units of in Emerging Markets Investors Fund. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

