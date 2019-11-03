United Co.s Limited Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.30 (TSE:UNC)

United Co.s Limited (TSE:UNC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th.
Shares of UNC opened at C$94.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.17. United Co.s has a twelve month low of C$88.16 and a twelve month high of C$99.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$93.33 and a 200-day moving average of C$94.82.
United Co.s Company Profile
