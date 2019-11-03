Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) Receives $17.60 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.60.

UMPQ has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Stephens set a $16.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of Umpqua from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James set a $17.00 price target on shares of Umpqua and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th.

Get Umpqua alerts:

In other news, EVP Torran B. Nixon sold 5,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.31, for a total value of $81,188.93. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,582,196.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AGF Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 456.0% in the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Umpqua by 37.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,297 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Umpqua by 3,046.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,237 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 7,007 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of Umpqua during the 3rd quarter worth about $155,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UMPQ traded up $0.32 during trading on Friday, reaching $16.14. 1,344,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,339,917. The stock has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.06. Umpqua has a 52-week low of $15.06 and a 52-week high of $20.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $317.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.20 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 24.20% and a return on equity of 8.41%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.20%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.53%.

Umpqua Company Profile

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.