UMB Bank N A MO Sells 274 Shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE)

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 29,597 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 19.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,816,254 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,863,276,000 after buying an additional 5,547,683 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 363.1% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,139,227 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $117,872,000 after buying an additional 1,677,330 shares during the period. Sabal Trust CO bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the third quarter valued at $23,325,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 31.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,623,635 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $89,462,000 after buying an additional 392,215 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4,741.0% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 393,570 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,686,000 after buying an additional 385,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Raymond S. Napolitan, Jr. sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $421,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 142,393 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,839.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John J. Ferriola sold 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $172,962.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 453,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,513,516. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.96% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $1.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.35. The company had a trading volume of 2,254,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,139,907. The company has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.65. Nucor Co. has a 1 year low of $46.10 and a 1 year high of $64.48. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.86.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.57 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 27th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 26th. Nucor’s payout ratio is 21.00%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NUE. Bank of America lowered their target price on Nucor from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $61.00 price target on Nucor and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. ValuEngine upgraded Nucor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on Nucor from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.14.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

