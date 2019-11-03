UMB Bank N A MO Lowers Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

UMB Bank N A MO lessened its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,642 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,133,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 41,620,404 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,201,581,000 after purchasing an additional 431,656 shares in the last quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 6.6% in the second quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 22,050,598 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $636,601,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 9.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,438,384 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $618,927,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,431 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 7.3% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,911,235 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $540,482,000 after acquiring an additional 1,291,052 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3,750.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,978,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $490,179,000 after purchasing an additional 16,537,844 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.72% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EPD shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Scotia Howard Weill started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank started coverage on Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.50.

NYSE EPD traded up $0.22 on Friday, hitting $26.25. 3,758,365 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,086,019. The company has a market capitalization of $56.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.71. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $23.33 and a 52-week high of $30.86.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 19.78%. The business had revenue of $7.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue was down 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a $0.4425 dividend. This represents a $1.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. This is an increase from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 91.24%.

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

