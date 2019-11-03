UMB Bank N A MO Cuts Stake in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

UMB Bank N A MO decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 28.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 16,880 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,751 shares during the period. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Charles Schwab during the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 133.3% during the second quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 51.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,098 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. 79.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective (down previously from $57.00) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Charles Schwab currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.38.

In other news, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,740 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $145,747.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Stephen T. Mclin sold 5,093 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.56, for a total transaction of $191,293.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $274,075.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 219,677 shares of company stock valued at $8,993,241 over the last ninety days. 10.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SCHW traded up $1.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,205,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,098,189. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.25. Charles Schwab Co. has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $49.24. The stock has a market cap of $53.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.65 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.85%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is 27.76%.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

