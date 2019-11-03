UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) a $26.00 Price Target

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) has been assigned a $26.00 price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 724,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,381. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 3.58%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,095,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 217,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,620 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 528,401 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Company Profile

Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.

