UBS Group Analysts Give Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) a $26.00 Price Target

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) has been assigned a $26.00 price target by UBS Group in a report issued on Friday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 9.47% from the company’s current price.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Schneider National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley set a $32.00 target price on Schneider National and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. ValuEngine upgraded Schneider National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Schneider National in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “positive” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.00.
Shares of SNDR stock traded up $0.88 on Friday, reaching $23.75. The stock had a trading volume of 724,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,381. The stock has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.62. Schneider National has a 1 year low of $16.59 and a 1 year high of $23.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 1.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.85.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Schneider National by 7.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,095,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,464,000 after acquiring an additional 217,449 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Schneider National by 64.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,019,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,077,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178,620 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp raised its holdings in Schneider National by 39.8% during the second quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 1,854,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,827,000 after acquiring an additional 528,401 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 3.4% during the third quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 1,047,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after acquiring an additional 34,495 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Schneider National by 39.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,003,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,306,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 24.40% of the company’s stock.
Schneider National Company Profile
Schneider National, Inc, a transportation and logistics services company, provides truckload, intermodal, and logistics solutions in North America. Its Truckload segment provides standard long-haul and regional shipping services through dry van equipment; and bulk, temperature-controlled, first to final mile delivery, and customized solutions for time-sensitive loads.
See Also: Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Schneider National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schneider National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.