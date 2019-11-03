UBS Group Analysts Give Bayer (FRA:BAYN) a €110.00 Price Target

UBS Group set a €110.00 ($127.91) price objective on Bayer (FRA:BAYN) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BAYN. Credit Suisse Group set a €70.00 ($81.40) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. HSBC set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($98.84) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €77.00 ($89.53) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($104.65) target price on shares of Bayer and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Bayer currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €80.10 ($93.13).

Get Bayer alerts:

Shares of BAYN opened at €69.90 ($81.28) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is €65.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is €60.99. Bayer has a 52 week low of €91.58 ($106.49) and a 52 week high of €123.82 ($143.98).

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, Crop Science, and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.