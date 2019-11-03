Uber Technologies Inc’s Lock-Up Period Set To End on November 6th (NYSE:UBER)

Uber Technologies’ (NYSE:UBER) lock-up period will end on Wednesday, November 6th. Uber Technologies had issued 180,000,000 shares in its public offering on May 10th. The total size of the offering was $8,100,000,000 based on an initial share price of $45.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Uber Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer set a $55.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cowen set a $60.00 price objective on Uber Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.24.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

NYSE UBER opened at $31.37 on Friday. Uber Technologies has a one year low of $28.31 and a one year high of $47.08. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($4.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($3.33) by ($1.39). The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.39 billion. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.01) EPS. Analysts forecast that Uber Technologies will post -7.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $10,306,943,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $1,020,876,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $986,048,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $960,067,000. Finally, ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new position in Uber Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $737,300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.39% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

Read More: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.