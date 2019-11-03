U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Piper Jaffray Companies

Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. Piper Jaffray Companies currently has $5.50 price objective on the mining company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $10.50. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for U.S. Silica’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.73) EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on SLCA. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. R. F. Lafferty cut shares of U.S. Silica from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Cowen cut shares of U.S. Silica from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 1st. ValuEngine raised shares of U.S. Silica from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of U.S. Silica from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Shares of SLCA stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,081,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,881,278. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. U.S. Silica has a twelve month low of $4.40 and a twelve month high of $18.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.43.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The mining company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.13). U.S. Silica had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 19.58%. The firm had revenue of $361.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.08 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Silica will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Peter Clark Bernard bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $4.90 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 29.0% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,639 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Silica by 624.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Silica in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $139,000. 98.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

