U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.93 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

USB stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

