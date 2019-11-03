U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $5.81 Billion

Posted by on Nov 3rd, 2019 // Comments off

Analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) will report $5.81 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $5.78 billion to $5.83 billion. U.S. Bancorp reported sales of $5.80 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 0.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will report full year sales of $22.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $22.86 billion to $23.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $23.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $22.93 billion to $23.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover U.S. Bancorp.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.81 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 26.54%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Wedbush raised their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Macquarie downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $59.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank set a $59.00 target price on U.S. Bancorp and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $52.50 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.60.

USB stock opened at $57.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $90.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.04, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $43.14 and a fifty-two week high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.37.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. This is an increase from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.98%.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider Gillern Jeffry H. Von sold 5,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.67, for a total value of $303,581.19. Following the sale, the insider now owns 89,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,060,687.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Omaley sold 10,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.76, for a total value of $565,016.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 191,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,692,203.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 20,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,124,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 36,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Plancorp LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Plancorp LLC now owns 48,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,537,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 20,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sky Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 11,250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 75.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on U.S. Bancorp (USB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.