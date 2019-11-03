U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) Shares Purchased by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTS) by 95.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 505,708 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 246,480 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 1.42% of U.S. Auto Parts Network worth $632,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 61,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 18,375 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,254,574 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after buying an additional 76,905 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its holdings in shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,368,175 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,960,000 after buying an additional 427,439 shares during the period. 26.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on PRTS. Zacks Investment Research cut U.S. Auto Parts Network from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Barrington Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network in a report on Monday, October 28th.

In related news, Director David Kanen acquired 139,120 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Friday, September 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.44 per share, for a total transaction of $200,332.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 173,514 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,860.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Sol Khazani acquired 200,000 shares of U.S. Auto Parts Network stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.19 per share, for a total transaction of $238,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 173,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $206,481.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 977,257 shares of company stock worth $1,374,490 in the last quarter. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of PRTS traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 154,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,816. U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $1.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.47 million, a P/E ratio of -11.36 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27.

U.S. Auto Parts Network (NASDAQ:PRTS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). U.S. Auto Parts Network had a negative return on equity of 23.48% and a negative net margin of 3.21%. The firm had revenue of $73.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.66 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc. will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About U.S. Auto Parts Network

U.S. Auto Parts Network, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online provider of aftermarket auto parts and accessories primarily in the United States and the Philippines. It offers collision parts, such as parts for the exterior of an automobile; mirror products; engine parts comprising engine and chassis components, as well as other mechanical and electrical parts; and performance parts and accessories to individual consumers through its network of e-commerce Websites and online marketplaces.

