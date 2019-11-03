Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th.

NASDAQ:TRCB opened at $20.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $182.76 million, a PE ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1-year low of $11.54 and a 1-year high of $21.34.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $10.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRCB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th.

About Two Rivers Bancorp

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

