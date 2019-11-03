Two Rivers Bancorp (TRCB) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 5th

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) declared a dividend on Wednesday, October 16th, Fidelity reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.07 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, November 29th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ TRCB opened at $20.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average is $20.65 and its 200 day moving average is $16.90. Two Rivers Bancorp has a 1 year low of $11.54 and a 1 year high of $21.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.76 million, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 0.29.

Two Rivers Bancorp (NASDAQ:TRCB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.10). Two Rivers Bancorp had a net margin of 20.47% and a return on equity of 10.06%. The company had revenue of $10.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Two Rivers Bancorp will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on TRCB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 10th. Finally, Boenning Scattergood cut shares of Two Rivers Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, August 12th.

Two Rivers Bancorp Company Profile

Two River Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Two River Community Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, not-for-profit organizations, professionals, and individuals. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

