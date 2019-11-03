Turning Point Therapeutics (TPTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 4th. Analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.59) per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Turning Point Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TPTX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect Turning Point Therapeutics to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of TPTX opened at $39.41 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 32.35, a current ratio of 32.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Turning Point Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $24.21 and a fifty-two week high of $58.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.36.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TPTX. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wedbush began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on Turning Point Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Turning Point Therapeutics from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Turning Point Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

In other news, Director Simeon George acquired 177,777 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.00 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,965.00. Also, CFO Yi Larson acquired 2,222 shares of Turning Point Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.00 per share, with a total value of $99,990.00. In the last quarter, insiders have purchased 189,999 shares of company stock valued at $8,549,955.

About Turning Point Therapeutics

Turning Point Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in designing and developing novel small molecule targeted oncology therapies. It develops a pipeline of tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) that targets genetic drivers of cancer in TKI-naïve and TKI-pretreated patients.

