Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Sunday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Tufin Software Technologies Ltd develops security software. It provides a security policy management platform which brings automation and analytics to security and network operations. Tufin Software Technologies Ltd is based in Ramat Gan, Israel. “

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Tufin Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.57.

TUFN stock opened at $17.70 on Friday. Tufin Software Technologies has a 12-month low of $14.85 and a 12-month high of $31.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.75.

Tufin Software Technologies (NYSE:TUFN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $25.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.99 million. The firm’s revenue was up 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tufin Software Technologies will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TUFN. Ion Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter valued at $2,589,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $5,632,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $27,764,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $176,000. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tufin Software Technologies during the second quarter worth $1,051,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

Tufin Software Technologies Company Profile

Tufin Ltd. provides security policy management solutions. It offers Orchestration Suite, a solution for automatically designing, provisioning, analyzing, and auditing network security changes from the application layer down to the network layer; SecureTrack, a management platform for firewalls, routers, load-balancers, and additional network devices; SecureChange, a solution for automating firewall and router configuration changes across complex networks; SecureApp, a solution that enables organizations to manage network connectivity and security policies; and Tufin Iris, a cloud-native solution that enables cloud operations and IT security teams to gain visibility and control of security policies for cloud-based applications.

