TrueDeck Price Down 1.3% Over Last Week (TDP)

TrueDeck (CURRENCY:TDP) traded 2.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on November 3rd. During the last seven days, TrueDeck has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One TrueDeck token can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000053 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Crex24. TrueDeck has a total market capitalization of $148,693.00 and $21,470.00 worth of TrueDeck was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00003164 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010918 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00217846 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $128.75 or 0.01396625 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0684 or 0.00000742 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00028896 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.06 or 0.00119932 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueDeck Profile

TrueDeck launched on May 29th, 2018. TrueDeck’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,717,516 tokens. TrueDeck’s official Twitter account is @TrueDeckCasino . TrueDeck’s official website is truedeck.io . The official message board for TrueDeck is medium.com/@truedeck

Buying and Selling TrueDeck

TrueDeck can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Crex24. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueDeck directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueDeck should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueDeck using one of the exchanges listed above.

