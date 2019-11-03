Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Buys $11,904,000.00 in Stock

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) Director Brandon B. Boze bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.84 per share, for a total transaction of $11,904,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

NYSE TRN opened at $20.75 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $18.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.57. Trinity Industries Inc has a 12 month low of $16.03 and a 12 month high of $26.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.99.

Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The transportation company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. Trinity Industries had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 6.27%. The firm had revenue of $813.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $809.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. Trinity Industries’s quarterly revenue was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Trinity Industries Inc will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 11th. Trinity Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.00%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRN. ValuEngine upgraded Trinity Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trinity Industries in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Trinity Industries from $29.00 to $26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Buckingham Research set a $18.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Stephens set a $20.00 target price on Trinity Industries and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trinity Industries currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.38.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 11,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.4% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,427 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Trinity Industries by 3.4% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 23,124 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 4.8% during the second quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Trinity Industries by 2.6% during the second quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 33,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

About Trinity Industries

Trinity Industries, Inc provides rail transportation products and services in North America. It operates through three segments: Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group, Rail Products Group, and All Other. The Railcar Leasing and Management Services Group segment leases freight and tank railcars; originates and manages railcar leases for third-party investor-owned fund; and provides fleet maintenance and management services to industrial shippers.

