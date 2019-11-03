Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) Insider Sells $365,764.80 in Stock

Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 4,344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $365,764.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 88,229 shares in the company, valued at $7,428,881.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of TREX stock opened at $89.49 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.08, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $77.12. Trex Company Inc has a 12 month low of $53.48 and a 12 month high of $93.63.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $195.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.12 million. Trex had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 35.80%. Trex’s revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Trex Company Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TREX. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Trex from $72.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Stephens set a $90.00 price target on shares of Trex and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Trex in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Trex from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks upped their price target on shares of Trex from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Trex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Trex by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,343,900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $526,556,000 after acquiring an additional 205,842 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Trex by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,683,191 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $264,085,000 after acquiring an additional 818,735 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,733,942 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,024,000 after buying an additional 760,669 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,226,675 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $87,953,000 after buying an additional 46,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Trex by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 975,044 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,911,000 after buying an additional 147,430 shares during the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

