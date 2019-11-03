TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) Trading 8.8% Higher

Shares of TransMedics Group Inc (NASDAQ:TMDX) traded up 8.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.96 and last traded at $19.51, 192,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 32% from the average session volume of 145,768 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.94.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised TransMedics Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.29.

TransMedics Group (NASDAQ:TMDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $5.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.59 million. On average, research analysts predict that TransMedics Group Inc will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $43,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Blackstone Group Inc acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransMedics Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $314,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

TransMedics, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, engages in transforming organ transplant therapy for end-stage organ failure patients across multiple disease states. The company offers Organ Care System (OCS), an integrated, compact, portable preservation technology that addresses unmet need for organs for transplantation.

