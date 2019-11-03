TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) Stock Holdings Decreased by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank reduced its stake in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 35,278 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $18,619,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TDG. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 2,139.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 550,868 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $266,510,000 after purchasing an additional 526,267 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 294.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 551,857 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $262,728,000 after purchasing an additional 412,007 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TransDigm Group during the second quarter worth approximately $192,825,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 3.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,697,541 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,788,870,000 after purchasing an additional 127,743 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,120,651 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,477,370,000 after purchasing an additional 94,963 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TDG opened at $538.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $521.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $497.21. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $311.46 and a 12-month high of $555.27.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The aerospace company reported $4.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.94. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 15.26% and a negative return on equity of 59.21%. The company’s revenue was up 69.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 16.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently commented on TDG shares. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price target on shares of TransDigm Group in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

In other TransDigm Group news, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,643 shares in the company, valued at $6,613,300.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of TransDigm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $520.19, for a total transaction of $5,149,881.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 10,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,681,515.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,423,687 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.89% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

