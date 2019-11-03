Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Trade Desk Inc (NASDAQ:TTD) will report $0.67 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Trade Desk’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.60. Trade Desk posted earnings per share of $0.65 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Trade Desk will report full year earnings of $3.21 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.07 to $3.41. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $3.69 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.98. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Trade Desk.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The technology company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.51. Trade Desk had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $159.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TTD. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup downgraded shares of Trade Desk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $205.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Trade Desk in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $227.87.

Shares of NASDAQ TTD opened at $203.10 on Thursday. Trade Desk has a 52 week low of $102.35 and a 52 week high of $289.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $198.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.94 and a beta of 2.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

In other news, CFO Paul Ross sold 2,682 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.30, for a total transaction of $749,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,553,071.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Vivian Yang sold 1,263 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.06, for a total transaction of $312,036.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,727 shares in the company, valued at $10,803,192.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 447,304 shares of company stock worth $113,433,712. 17.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its position in Trade Desk by 3.3% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,201 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Trade Desk by 59.0% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Forte Capital LLC ADV lifted its position in Trade Desk by 7.0% during the second quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 22,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Finally, Glaxis Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Trade Desk during the second quarter valued at $911,000. 65.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc, a technology company, provides a self-service omnichannel software platform that enables clients to purchase and manage data-driven digital advertising campaigns in the United States and internationally. The company's platform allows clients to manage integrated advertising campaigns in various advertising channels and formats, including display, video, audio, native and social, and on a multitude of devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV (CTV).

