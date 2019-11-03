Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Sells 26,096 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 399,625 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 26,096 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.06% of Delta Air Lines worth $23,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DAL. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 36.0% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 620 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 5,523 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 5.0% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,978 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 35.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 746 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Successful Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 3,942 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 87.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

DAL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus cut shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Buckingham Research lowered their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $57.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Delta Air Lines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.89.

Shares of DAL stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $56.02. 5,279,332 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,341,453. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.34. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $45.08 and a one year high of $63.44. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 10th. The transportation company reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $12.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.61 billion. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 10.12% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 23rd. This is a positive change from Delta Air Lines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.50%.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its route network is centered on a system of hubs and markets at airports in Amsterdam, Atlanta, Boston, Detroit, London-Heathrow, Los Angeles, Mexico City, Minneapolis-St.

Read More: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.