Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Lowers Position in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,221,850 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 78,850 shares during the quarter. Agnico Eagle Mines accounts for about 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.51% of Agnico Eagle Mines worth $65,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,352,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.9% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,195,800 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $64,119,000 after purchasing an additional 44,932 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 15.1% during the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 201,500 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,802,000 after purchasing an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 93.4% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,712 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $895,000 after purchasing an additional 8,073 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines by 0.6% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 213,334 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,631,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AEM. ValuEngine lowered Agnico Eagle Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. CIBC reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $68.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $53.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.40.

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock traded down $1.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.35. The company had a trading volume of 1,190,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,352,035. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a one year low of $33.41 and a one year high of $64.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a PE ratio of 81.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 64.30 and a beta of -0.54.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

