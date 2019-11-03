Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in Newmont Goldcorp Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 9.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 912,768 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 96,178 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.11% of Newmont Goldcorp worth $34,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Advantage Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont Goldcorp by 556.0% during the second quarter. Advantage Investment Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its stake in Newmont Goldcorp by 1,212.0% during the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Newmont Goldcorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. 80.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Newmont Goldcorp alerts:

Shares of NYSE:NEM traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,414,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,212,946. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $38.71 and a 200-day moving average of $36.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Newmont Goldcorp Corp has a 12-month low of $29.77 and a 12-month high of $41.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. Newmont Goldcorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.48%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NEM. Barclays set a $45.00 target price on Newmont Goldcorp and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform market weight” rating on shares of Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Newmont Goldcorp in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Newmont Goldcorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on Newmont Goldcorp from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

In related news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.82, for a total value of $135,870.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 301,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,712,731.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Nancy Buese sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total transaction of $307,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 44,944 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,840,906.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,555 shares of company stock worth $1,795,074 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont Goldcorp

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold, copper, and silver. Its operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2018, the company had proven and probable gold reserves of 65.4 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 24,000 square miles.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Goldcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont Goldcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.