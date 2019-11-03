Titcoin Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $37.00 (TIT)

Titcoin (CURRENCY:TIT) traded 13.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on November 3rd. Titcoin has a market capitalization of $24,026.00 and approximately $37.00 worth of Titcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Titcoin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, Titcoin has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,191.67 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.17 or 0.03126118 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.55 or 0.00691818 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00018541 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 38.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000144 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 15.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0445 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000462 BTC.

About Titcoin

TIT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 21st, 2014. Titcoin’s total supply is 65,367,709 coins. Titcoin’s official website is www.joy-toilet.com/titcoin . Titcoin’s official Twitter account is @OfficialTitcoin

Titcoin Coin Trading

Titcoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Titcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Titcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Titcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

