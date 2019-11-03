Thrive Token (THRT) Trading 3.2% Higher Over Last Week

Thrive Token (CURRENCY:THRT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 2nd. One Thrive Token token can now be bought for about $0.0066 or 0.00000071 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. Thrive Token has a total market cap of $685,994.00 and $8,652.00 worth of Thrive Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Thrive Token has traded up 3.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.97 or 0.00042444 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $532.08 or 0.05687663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0372 or 0.00000398 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 26.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002263 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000075 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001009 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0206 or 0.00000220 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00014933 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00045732 BTC.

Thrive Token Profile

Thrive Token (CRYPTO:THRT) is a token. It launched on April 12th, 2018. Thrive Token’s total supply is 202,027,490 tokens and its circulating supply is 103,246,212 tokens. Thrive Token’s official website is ico.thrivelabs.io . Thrive Token’s official Twitter account is @WeareThrivelabs . Thrive Token’s official message board is medium.com/@thriveico

Thrive Token Token Trading

Thrive Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Coinsuper and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thrive Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thrive Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Thrive Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

